Football: Sergio Ramos to leave Sevilla FC as free agent

Seville, June 17 One of the best defenders of the modern era, Sergio Ramos has confirmed his decision to not continue at Sevilla FC next season. The Spanish centre-back has been a legend in Spanish football for the past two decades and is now a free agent.

“Sergio Ramos has informed Sevilla FC that he will not continue next season in the Nervion entity after having fulfilled his dream of returning to the club where he trained as a player and achieved full international status,” read the statement posted on X.

Ramos joined Real Madrid in 2005 and throughout 16 seasons with them, he made 671 appearances, making him the club's fourth-highest all-time capped player before he left the club for Paris Saint Germain in 2021.

“Sevilla FC would like to thank the commitment, leadership and maximum dedication that Sergio Ramos has shown in this campaign, wishing him the best of luck in his next professional challenge, added the statement.

Following his exit from Paris, Ramos decided to join Sevilla, the club where he started his career. He played 37 games in the 23/24 season, with a total of 3,301 minutes and scored seven goals.

“Sergio Ramos will say goodbye publicly this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m (local time) in the press room of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, accompanied by the president, José María del Nido Carrasco,” it concluded.

