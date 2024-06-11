Football: Spain's teenage winger Yamal mixing Euros with homework

Madrid (Spain), June 11 Spain's teenage international winger Lamine Yamal says he still finds it hard to believe that he is a key part of the country's squad for the forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024. The 16-year-old has made himself a key player for FC Barcelona this season and has also become a fixture in Spain's squad under coach Luis de la Fuente with seven appearances.

"It seems like no time ago that I was watching the Euros on the sofa with my mother," he said in an interview with Spanish sports paper, Diario AS on Tuesday.

Spain finished top of their qualifying group, after suffering an early setback in Scotland, before turning in some impressive displays, including a 7-1 win in Georgia and a 6-0 thrashing of Cyprus.

They rounded off their preparation with a 5-0 win at home to Andorra and a 5-1 victory over Northern Ireland and will kick off in Germany against Croatia on Saturday with their morale sky-high.

"We haven't come here for a stroll, but to try and to make history. I hope we can go a long way in the European Championships," commented Yamal, although he admitted that would mean missing out on the Olympic Games, which begin soon after the Euros finish. "I'll watch the Games on the TV," he said.

Being just 16 years old has its advantages, but also means extra work for the youngster, who has still to complete his studies. "I have brought my homework, as I'm in the fourth year of Obligatory Secondary Education. I have classes online and I hope the teacher doesn't mind," he joked.

