Football: Stefan Kuntz urges humility as Hamburg marks first win of Bundesliga season

Berlin (Germany), Sep 21 For Hamburg SV sports board member Stefan Kuntz, little has changed despite the club's first win of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season on Sunday. "It is a great relief for everyone, and we can use the energy unleashed, but things haven't changed significantly for the club," Kuntz said after HSV's 2-1 victory over Heidenheim.

"The challenge remains as we start from the bottom and aim to secure our first-division spot with an entirely restructured squad," added the former Germany international.

Despite HSV's rich history, Kuntz, 62, warned of a difficult road ahead after seven years in the second division. The club's six national championships - the last in 1983 - and its European Cup triumph in 1983, he said, "belong to the past, even as we enjoy the energy triggered by our fans."

The setbacks of recent years have not dented HSV's popularity. One of the Bundesliga's founding members in 1963, the club continues to draw huge crowds and enjoys nationwide support. But Kuntz compared the road back to stability to "walking a tightrope," describing HSV as one of the league's outsiders battling for survival. He called for "a new humility" to bridge the gap between past glory and present struggles, reports Xinhua.

HSV's squad rebuild includes 11 new players, among them Fabio Vieira and Luka Vuskovic, both signed on loan from Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively. Vuskovic, an 18-year-old Croatian defender, opened the scoring after 42 minutes with HSV's first Bundesliga goal since May 12, 2018 - the year of the club's first-ever relegation. French striker Rayan Philippe added the second before Heidenheim scored a consolation effort.

That landmark goal underlined HSV's turbulent years, marked by internal strife, missed targets, and a revolving door of coaches. Since 2007, 24 men have sat in the dugout, until former assistant Merlin Polzin took charge this season.

Polzin, 34, called the win "a restart" and praised his players for their self-critical approach. "We are aware of our position," he said, urging patience as the team continues to gel. "This win builds confidence, which is essential to make it. It's a starting point that shows our competitiveness."

Vuskovic's performance highlighted his determination, even as he played through a hand injury believed to include two broken fingers. "I punched the post after missing a promising chance before my goal," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor