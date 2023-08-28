"For NIS Patiala, projects worth Rs 36 cr being worked on": Anurag Thakur

Patiala (Punjab) [India], August 28 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that crores of rupees have been invested into the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala and inauguration of projects worth Rs 13 crore was done on Monday while work is being done on projects worth Rs 36 crores.

Thakur attended the inauguration of renovated guest houses at NIS Patiala on Monday.

Talking to ANI, he said, "For NIS (Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports) Patiala, investments worth crores of rupees have been made in the last year by PM Narendra Modi's government. Today, inaugurations worth Rs 13 crore have been done, Rs 36 crore worth of projects are going on, and we got permission for projects worth Rs 24 crore."

"The ongoing Rs 36 crore worth of projects include a high-performance centre, a centralised kitchen, upgradation of the Milkha Singh hostel, a special hall for boxers. As per new sanctions, players will be provided with an all-weather swimming pool, the synthetic track will be relayed and a javelin throw simulator will give a massive facility to big players like Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena for their training."

Thakur also discussed the projects inaugurated on Monday, which included a lot of renovations done on hostels and accommodations.

"Today's inaugurations include a weightlifting hall and a training centre for it, guest house renovation, renovation of 12 sets of foreign coach accommodation, renovation of hostel rooms for youth. This is a huge upgrade in facilities. A lot of improvements have taken place in recent years, including in food and nutrition. Earlier, there used to be complaints here of poor food quality, but since last two-four years, we have received no complaints as top quality food is provided by top-level chefs," he concluded.

The minister also engaged with athletes who are set to play Asian Games and also used the exercising equipment.

