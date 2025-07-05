"For this, other athletes will also get the motivation": AFI President praises Neeraj Chopra Classic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 : Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Bahadur Singh Sagoo has hailed the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, calling it an inspiring step that will motivate many athletes across the country.

"This is happening for the first time, and it's happening in his name. He's an Olympic medallist, he's a world champion. It's a very good thing," Sagoo told ANI.

"For this, other athletes will also get the motivation. It is happening for the first time," he noted.

"The world's best throwers are coming together, and Neeraj has organised this event for all athletes. That is big. It's a very good event," he added.

Speaking about Neeraj Chopra's preparations ahead of the upcoming World Championships, Sagoo added that everything is going according to plan.

"For him, the preparation is going on, you see, he has a schedule," he said.

"According to that schedule, he has participated in the Golden League, and they are all part of his buildup towards the World Championships. These high-quality competitions are crucial for his final goal," he added.

"The Golden League that happened earlier. There have been three competitions. That is part of the final destination," Sagoo concluded.

The NC Classic will host 12 of the best Javelin throwers from around the globe, including the likes of Paris Olympics silver medalist Anderson Peters and former World Champion Julius Yego.

Recently, Chopra claimed his second title after standing triumphant in the javelin throw contest at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike event on Tuesday.

The reigning world champion, Neeraj, the only person to clear an 85m-plus distance, finished at the top with a throw of 85.29m and registered his 24th straight top-two finish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor