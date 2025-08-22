Forest sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus on season-long loan

Nottinghamshire, Aug 22 Nottingham Forest have signed Douglas Luiz from Juventus on an initial season-long loan, with a conditional obligation to become a permanent deal next summer, the Premier League club said.

After one year in Italy's Serie A, Luiz returned to England, where he had spent five years at Aston Villa, bringing a wealth of experience to Forest having played in the Champions League for Juventus during his spell in Turin.

On signing the deal, Luiz said, “I am really happy to be here, it’s a big Club and I decided to come here because I can see the ambition the Club has. I am so excited to start with the team and give my best for the shirt and the fans.”

The 27-year-old played 27 games for Juventus, 19 of which in Serie A, six in the Champions League, one in the Italian Super Cup and one in the FIFA Club World Cup.

It was in the Club World Cup that Douglas Luiz played his last official match for Juventus, coming on at the start of the second half of the 5-0 win against Al Ain in Washington D.C.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Luiz started his career at Vasco da Gama where he attracted the attention of Manchester City, who Luiz signed for in 2017. Following two years on loan in Spain with Girona, he then moved to Aston Villa in 2019 where he would go one to play over 200 times for the Villans.

A central midfielder capable of playing as a deep lying number six or as a more progressive eight, Luiz has an impressive goal contribution record in England, scoring 22 times and registering 24 assists in claret and blue.

After a standout year in 2023/23 for Villa, Luiz was voted both Supporter's Player of the Season and Player's Player of the Season.

Luiz has also played 18 times for his national team and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.

