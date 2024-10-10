"Forever in our hearts": Sports world pays tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The sports world took to their social media to pay tribute to the veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and said that he will be forever in our hearts.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday night.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the lawns of south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects, he said.

Preparations are underway at NCPA, Nariman Point where the mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their last respects before the last rites.

India talisman batter Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle to mourn the passing away of Ratan Tata.

"Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace sir," Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujar said that India has lost a visionary.

"India has lost a visionary, but the values and wisdom of Ratan Tata will continue to guide generations. Rest in peace," Cheteshwar Pujara wrote on his Instagram story.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker said that Ratan Tata left an extraordinary legacy.

"Ratan Tata Ji, an icon and a legend, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. An industrialist and philanthropist, he touched countless lives with his vision, compassion, and leadership. Travel well, Sir," Manu Bhaker wrote on X.

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal called Ratan Tata a great person with a true visionary.

"Ek mahaan insaan, ek saccha visionary. Ratan Tata sir aapki legacy hamesha humare saath rahegi. RIP," Saina Nehwal wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said that the veteran industrialist's kindness and contributions will always be remembered.

"Saddened by the loss of a great leader. Rest in peace, Mr. @RNTata2000. Your kindness and contributions will always be remembered," Shikhar Dhawan wrote on X.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, Ratan Tata took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

