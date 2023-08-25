Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach ahead of BBL13

Adelaide (Australia), Aug 25 Former Australian captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine has joined Adelaide Strikers as an Assistant Coach ahead of Big Bash League (BBL 13).

Paine has also recently been announced as an Assistant Coach for Australia A ahead of their series against New Zealand A beginning next week.

Having recently retired from First-Class cricket, Paine is one of the most experienced players in Australian cricket, with well over 400 professional games to his name amassed across an 18-year on-field career.

Strikers General Manager, Cricket Tim Nielsen is thrilled that Paine will be bringing his expertise to the Strikers this summer.

"Tim is a great addition to our team and will help us in so many ways this season. A gifted keeper and Test level batter, Tim will be invaluable working with our players both in the field and with the bat. His ability to provide effective, direct feedback is top class and we really look forward to him getting up to Adelaide," Nielsen said.

Paine, who captained Australia in 23 of his 35 Tests, played for Hobart Hurricanes 44 times, scoring more than 1100 runs highlighted by 140 boundaries and a high-score of 91.

Strikers Head Coach Jason Gillespie is delighted to have Paine joining his coaching staff.

"Tim has all the skills to be a fantastic coach and it is so great for us that he has decided to join the Strikers as we hunt success this summer. The experience he will bring is sure to help our players in all facets of the game and bring more positive elements to the way we play," Gillespie said.

