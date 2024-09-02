Former cricketer Kirti Azad's wife passes away, Mamata Banerjee condoles demise

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Former cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad's wife, Poonam, passed way on Monday.

"My wife, Poonam no more. Left for her heavenly aboard at 12:40 pm. Thank you all for your good wishes," the Trinamool Congress MP wrote on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and said Poonam had been unwell for a long time.

"Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP & World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last. I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti & other family members tried their best & were always beside her in her last fight. My sincere condolences to Kirti & other family members. May her soul rest in peace," Mamata Banerjee said on X.

Kirti Azad was one of the members of the Indian cricket team which won the historic 1983 World Cup.

The World Cup final that year was played between India and West Indies. The Kapil Dev-led side scored 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies' run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India tightened their grip in the match. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. India won the match by 43 runs.

