Former cricketer Ravi Shastri pays tributes to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri on Thursday paid his tributes to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, aged 86, on Wednesday night.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the lawns of south Mumbai's National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 am to 4 pm for the public to pay their respects, he said.

The mortal remains have been kept at NCPA, Nariman Point for the public to pay their last respects before the last rites.

Taking to his official X handle, Ravi Shastri said that Ratan Tata was a philanthropist par excellence.

"An institution who embodied Excellence, Vision and Humility. A Philanthropist par excellence. A massive loss to society. Condolences to the entire Tata family. God bless his soul," Shastri wrote on X.

An institution who embodied Excellence, Vision and Humility. A Philanthropist par excellence. A massive loss to society. Condolences to the entire Tata family. God bless his soul #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/U7e7wU74Ek— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 10, 2024

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, Ratan Tata took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor