Former Haryana CM Bhupinder S Hooda congratulates Manu Bhaker for winning bronze at Paris Olympic

Rohtak (Haryana) [India] July 29 : Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder S Hooda congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning a bronze medal in the 10 M Women's Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to Haryana's daughter, Manu Bhaker for opening India's account in the medal tally by winning the first medal for the country in the Paris Olympics. All of us in the country and state are filled with joy at our daughter Manu winning the bronze medal. Many congratulations to Manu's family as well. We are proud of our players," posted Hooda on X.

The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Senior Congress leader Hooda said that before leaving for the Olympics, Manu Bhaker promised to return with a medal. "There are still more events left for Manu Bhaker and more medals are expected from her," he said.

Highlighting his government's role in Haryana's rise in sports, Hooda said, "This is the result of the sports policy made by me that the players of Haryana are performing at the top level. In my government, Haryana players were on top in Commonwealth and Olympic games.

Taking a dig at the current government, he said, "This government is non-performing, neither it can develop the state nor doing anything for the players. The condition of the stadium is terrible and lacks facilities.

On the reduced budget of Khelo India, he said, "This budget is not enough for the players and it is a wrong policy of the Central Government. It should allocate a good budget to Haryana so more players can come forward.

The 22-year-old, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

