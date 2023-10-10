Former 'Mr Tamil Nadu', gym-trainer dies of heart attack at 41 after intense workout

41-year-old fitness trainer-cum-body-builder, who won nine events and the Mr Tamil Nadu title in 2022, died on Sunday moments after an intense workout at a gym in Korattur.Yogesh of Menambedu in Ambattur, stayed away from the gym after his 2022 title win, but resumed preparation for a competition next month. He worked at the Korattur gym as a trainer. Hours before his death, Yogesh was training some of his clients while doing intense workouts himself.



After an hour of exercise, he left the floor informing his colleagues that he was tired and that he was going for a steam bath. After 30 minutes, his colleagues grew suspicious and checked on him in the bathroom that was locked from inside.Since they did not receive any response, they broke open the door, only to find Yogesh lying unconscious on the floor. They rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary investigations revealed cardiac arrest to be the reason for the death. Another body-builder, A Purushothaman, who won Mr Tamil Nadu title in 2018, and has been appearing for body-building competitions for nearly two decades, said potential contestants who do excessive workouts should not take steam bath immediately after such workouts.