Former Pakistan women’s captain Bismah Maroof calls time on her playing career

Lahore, April 25 Bismah Maroof, the left-handed batter and former Pakistan women’s captain, has called time on her playing career with immediate effect. The dependable veteran batter recently played in Pakistan’s ODI series against West Indies, which they lost by a disappointing 3-0.

Bismah made her ODI debut against India in 2006 and her T20I debut against Ireland in 2009. She went on to represent Pakistan in 276 international matches, the most by any woman cricketer from her country. She has scored 6,262 international runs, including 33 half-centuries, and has taken 80 international wickets with her right-arm leg-spin.

Following the series loss to West Indies, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reconstituted the women’s selection committee. Former women’s team players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal were retained, while Batool Fatima, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq (both members of the men’s national selection committee) are a part of the new committee.

Hours later, Bismah called time on her playing career, which she ends as Pakistan's leading run-scorer in women’s ODIs and T20Is. “I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories. I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now.”

“I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother.”

“I am deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout my career, wherever and whenever I represented my country. Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever,” said Bismah in a statement issued by PCB.

Bismah broke into the national set-up as a 15-year-old and went on to captain Pakistan in 96 international games - 62 T20Is and 34 ODIs. She was also was part of the women’s team that won the Gold Medal twice in the Asian Games, in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

“As Bismah Maroof bids farewell to international cricket, we are all indebted to her immense contributions to Pakistan women's cricket. On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Bismah for her commitment and invaluable services to the team and the country.”

“I wish Bismah all the best in her future endeavors, and may her journey ahead be as rewarding and fulfilling as her cricketing career has been,” said Tania Mallick, PCB Head of Women’s Cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor