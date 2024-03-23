Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away aged 89

Lahore, March 23 Former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shaharyar Khan passed away at the age of 89, on Saturday due to prolonged illness.

He served as the chairman of PCB for two different terms, from December 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017.

Shaharyar Khan also worked as team manager of the Pakistan men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

PCB in a statement released on Saturday said, “The Pakistan Cricket Board, through its Chairman, the Board of Governors and employees, expresses deep sadness and sorrow over the passing away of former Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan earlier this morning, in Lahore.”

“PCB shares its heartfelt condolences to Shaharyar Khan's family on his sad demise and wishes to always remember him as one of the vital characters in bringing cricket back to Pakistan during the last decade,” it further added.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said, “On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan cricket with utmost dedication.

“Pakistan cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country.”

