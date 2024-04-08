Former UAE batter Usman Khan in contention for place in Pakistan squad despite ban

Islamabad, April 8 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that former United Arab Emirates (UAE) batter Usman Khan is in contention for being selected for the upcoming T20I home series against New Zealand despite being banned for five years by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for breaching contractual obligations.

"(Usman) Khan is eligible for Pakistan and he will play [for the national side]," Naqvi was quoted as saying by local news channel Geo News.

Usman Khan was part of the recently concluded 29-player fitness camp, which was conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army.

Last week, the 28-year-old was banned for five years by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) after being "found to have breached his obligations to the Emirates Cricket Board."

"Batter Usman Khan has been found to have breached his obligations owed to the ECB [...] Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he was no longer wanting to play for ECB," the ECB said in a statement as quoted by reports in Pakistan.

According to reports in the local media, Usman's inclusion in the national side can primarily be attributed to his impressive performance in the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9). Khan won multiple accolades while representing the Multan Sultans franchise.

The Pakistan squad for the five-match series against New Zealand will be announced on April 9. The series will start from April 18.

