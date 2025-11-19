Former wicketkeeper-batter Greatbatch elected as president of NZC

Wellington, Nov 19 Former wicketkeeper-batter Mark Greatbatch has been elected as the new president of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), said the governing body on Wednesday. Greatbatch represented New Zealand in 41 Tests and 84 ODIs from 1988 to 1996.

He later served as head coach and selector of the men’s team. He takes over from Lesley Murdoch, who has completed her three-year term. “I want to convey my enormous gratitude to Lesley for her professionalism as the NZC President over the past three years, and for her great support for the game as well as the organisation.”

“I also want to welcome and congratulate Mark as our new President and wish him well in the role. We are fortunate in New Zealand cricket to have such strong figures wanting to contribute and give back to the game,” said NZC chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon.

Former Test players Rebecca Rolls, Martin Snedden, and Ewen Chatfield were also elected as NZC’s new life members. NZC further said it has reported 2.2 million dollars surplus for the financial year, overturning a forecasted deficit of 6.8 million dollars. As of now, its reserves are at a record 37 million dollars, thanks to robust broadcasting deals, high-value playing programmes and a solid commercial base.

“NZC’s financial position is a strong one. A small net surplus represents a significant outperformance against budget, reflecting prudent management and disciplined oversight – through what was a challenging operating environment.”

“The position underlines the organisation’s stability and resilience and should provide confidence in its ability to continue investing in the game’s long-term growth and sustainability.”

“Cricket here has never been a one-size-fits-all affair and NZC places great value in the ability of our Major and District Associations, and clubs to understand what works best in their regions and catchments. We're committed to working closely with them to ensure they're well equipped to service the grassroots environment upon which our entire game is based,” said Diana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor