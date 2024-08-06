Former WWE wrestler Khali extends best wishes to Indian contingent at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Former WWE wrestler and BJP leader Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali extended best wishes to the Indian contingent at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

Speaking to ANI, Khali hoped that the Indian contingent would give their best at the ongoing Summer Games. He added that the whole nation is proud of the Indian contingent.

"...I wish our Olympic contingent all the best. I hope that they give their best. The whole nation stands with them and is proud of them...," Khali said.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she secured third place in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event earlier at the Paris Olympics.

Later, Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won the Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Paris Olympics 2024 and won India's second medal.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

The third medal came when India shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

India had the chance to win more medals but failed to clinch after finishing at the fourth place in 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles and mixed archery team events.

