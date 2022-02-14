Formula 1: Alpine add Doohan, Caldwell to their academy line-up for 2022

Alpine have bolstered their Formula 1 driver academy line-up for 2022, adding Formula 3 vice-champion Jack Doohan and F3race winner Olli Caldwell to their roster, while retaining Victor Martins and Caio Collet.

Australian racer Doohan was signed by Formula 2 outfit Virtuosi Racing back in December. The 19-year-old is the son of five-time Moto GP World Champion Mick Doohan and finished second to Champion Dennis Hauger in F3 last year, winning four times and tallying up seven podiums in total.

Caldwell has also joined the academy for 2022 and will sign with Campos Racing in the second tier. The British 19-year-old spent the 2021 campaign with PREMA Racing in F3, winning once and scoring four podiums, ending the season eighth overall.

Frenchman Martins was the highest placed rookie in F3 last season and will switch from MP Motorsport to ART Grand Prix for his second year in the third tier. After being placed fifth in the standings last season, the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup champion will be attempting to win his second single-seater title.

Martins' 2021 MP Motorsport teammate Caio Collet will remain with the Dutch squad for the second season in F3. The Brazilian finished as runner-up to Martins in Formula Renault Eurocup in 2020 and ended his rookie year of F3 in ninth.

Danish racer Christian Lundgaard has graduated from the programme and signed a multi-year deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to race in IndyCar.Alpine is set to launch their 2022 car, the A522, on February 21 - two days before pre-season running begins in Barcelona.

( With inputs from ANI )

