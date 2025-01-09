Formula 1 announces multi-year extension with Belgian Grand Prix

Brussels [Belgium], January 9 : Formula 1 has agreed to a multi-year extension with the Belgian Grand Prix that will see the sport race at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in four of the next six years.

The extension includes the 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 grand prix seasons which follows significant investment at the circuit in recent years, including the addition of two new grandstands - increasing capacity by 10,000 - and enhancement of the off-track entertainment and fan experience.

Last year, the Belgian Grand Prix welcomed 380,000 fans across the race weekend in a gripping three days of action, which saw Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton claim his second win of the season and his fifth at Spa.

Built in 1921, Spa-Francorchamps was one of just seven circuits to be part of Formula 1's maiden championship in 1950 and has since hosted 57 Grands Prix. The Wallonian circuit is celebrated by fans and drivers alike for its mixture of long straights and challenging fast corners, including one of the most famous sections of the racetrack in the world as drivers power through Eau Rouge and Raidillon, then on to the Kemmel straight.

Spanning 7.004km, it is the longest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar and has seen some of the sport's most decorated drivers, including Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, and Sebastian Vettel, win there. From the current grid, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have also taken victory at the circuit.

This season the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 will take place on 25-27 July and will see the return of the F1 Sprint to the track, providing fans with even more great racing entertainment across all three days of the race weekend.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 said as quoted by a Formula 1 press release, "The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension. Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1. In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium."

Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Vice President of the Walloon Government and Minister of the Economy, said, "I am delighted that the Belgian Grand Prix - a must-attend event for Wallonia - has been confirmed on the F1 calendar for several years. The circuit provides the Region with high-quality sports infrastructure capable of hosting exceptional events, and thanks to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Spa-Francorchamps, and through it, Wallonia, is placed at the centre of global attention. In addition to this international showcase, the event generates significant economic benefits for Wallonia, as well as for Belgium. The extension of this relationship over several years will also allow the circuit teams to plan for the future, which is hugely positive."

Melchior Wathelet, President of Spa Grand Prix, and Vanessa Maes, CEO of Spa Grand Prix, said as the release added, "We are both very proud of this renewal, which reflects the mutual trust built as we have upgraded our infrastructure and delivered record attendance and fantastic fan experience over recent years. This contract extension has once again been made possible thanks to the support of the Walloon Government but also the fans of what we believe is the most beautiful circuit in the world. Together we are strengthening our commitment to the development of our wonderful region."

