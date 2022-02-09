Formula 1: British racer Lando Norris signs long-term McLaren deal

London, Feb 9 McLaren have locked down one of Formula 1's most impressive young talents by handing Lando Norris a huge contract extension that keeps the Briton at the team until the end of 2025.

Norris will join team mate Ricciardo, whose three-year deal expires at the end of 2023, on Friday at McLarens HQ in Woking to pull off the covers and reveal the British team's 2022 machine the MCL36.

The 22-year-old was linked as a potential successor to Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes before the F1 giants recruited George Russell from Williams. The 2021 F1 campaign was Norris' most successful to date thus far, managing three third-place finishes and a second-place podium at the Italian Grand Prix.

Norris, who has been part of the McLaren family since 2017, said, "Teams are about people, and I love the people and feel at home at McLaren. I have grown up in this team and I am part of this journey we're all on.

"Last season was another great step, both in my career and the team's performance, and I see and feel all the work, investment and commitment for the team to be in a position to challenge for wins and titles in the future. This all gives me huge confidence looking forward, so it was a natural decision to extend our relationship for the next few years," he added.

"The opportunity to extend our relationship with Lando reflects not only our commitment but our belief and confidence in his talent," said McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl. "It is also a strong sign of trust and commitment from Lando in us as a team and our journey to World Championship contention."

