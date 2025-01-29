Formula 1: Johnny Herbert dropped as race steward by FIA

New Delhi, Jan 28 Formula One race steward Johnny Herbert will no longer serve in his role after reaching a mutual agreement that his role was “incompatible” with his media duties. Herbert, who won three Grands Prix during a 160-race career between 1989 and 2000, worked as a Sky Sports Pundit for a decade before taking up his role as a steward. Following his appointment, the 60-year-old continued media duties as an analyst for select websites.

“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfill the position of F1 Driver Steward for the FIA. Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role.

"However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible. We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours,” read the statement by the FIA.

Herbert was a part of the four-person stewards' panel who handed Verstappen two 10-second time penalties in Mexico for clashes with title rival Lando Norris. Following the race, Herbert commented, in an interview with Action Network, that he did not think the penalties would stop Verstappen from forcing Norris off the track in the future.

He came under heavy scrutiny after the Mexican GP as Max Verstappen’s father Jos commented on the British steward’s tendency to talk to media outlets stating, "The FIA should take a good look at the staffing of the stewards, who they put there and whether there is no appearance of a conflict of interest’ and Herbert ‘shouldn’t talk to the press at all."

From 2012 to 2022, Herbert was a regular contributor to the Sky Sports F1 channel. He was an occasional presence as one of the insiders in "Sky Race Control" during practices, qualifying sessions, and races alongside Anthony Davidson, Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg, and Paul Di Resta.

Herbert also runs a charity event called the Johnny Herbert Karting Challenge every year for charities like the Halow Project which is now held at Capital Karts in London. This event invites celebrities and professional racing drivers to compete in indoor go-karting and is now in its 20th year.

