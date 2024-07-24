Formula 1: Looking forward to Drivers Championship, says McLaren's Lando Norris

New Delhi, July 24 Lando Norris believes he can catch up with table-topper Max Verstappen if McLaren continue their current trajectory, following a controversial second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix that cut the leader's lead to 76 points. As the Formula 1 season heads into the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, Norris is optimistic about his chances to push Verstappen all the way.

Norris' second place in Hungary meant he took his seventh podium in the last nine races. Despite letting teammate Oscar Piastri through with three laps remaining, Norris is determined to prove his mettle in the championship race.

"I look forward to it," Norris said to Sky Sports. "I said at the end of last year that we were going to win races this year. I said at the beginning of the year that it was not going to be an easy one for Red Bull, and all of that's come true."

Norris acknowledged the significant role his team has played in their recent success. "We've done an amazing job as a team. First of all, we have to give credit to the team for giving us a car in order to do that," he said.

"Just because we won one race and had a dominant weekend doesn't mean we're the quickest car. I think maybe two weekends this year, we've had the best car of the grid," he said.

Despite his cautious optimism, Norris is aware of the challenges ahead. "Do we have opportunities to maybe win more? Yes. Did we necessarily have the quickest car on those days? I don't think so," he added. "But when I think of what we're doing now, what we are able to do in the future, in the short term and also long term after the summer break, and we have more days like Hungary, then of course."

If Norris were to reel in Verstappen, it would be the biggest deficit ever overhauled by a driver since the current points system was introduced in 2010. Norris has only one victory this season, at the Miami Grand Prix in May, but he has been in contention in several other races, including Canada, Spain, Austria, Silverstone, and Hungary.

Reflecting on his season, Norris said, "Had I been victorious at all those races, the gap to Verstappen would be under 25 points. However, the race is on to reel in the three-time world champion. You would be silly to say no."

Norris remains focused and motivated. "I know a lot of people are going to say that there's no chance, but we're going to keep fighting and I'm going to give myself the best opportunity to do so," he explained. "Especially when you see Max and Red Bull, not performing so well, making mistakes, crashing. You want to make the most of those opportunities and plenty more can happen in the future."

As McLaren prepare for the upcoming races, Norris is ready for the challenges ahead. "I know it's a big stretch and optimistic, but I'm not going to say no to the challenge and definitely as a team, we won't. And psychologically, I'm happy. I'm ready."

Looking back at his season, Norris added, "I still think, if you throwback to Red Bull Ring, I did nothing wrong in this instance. It wasn't my fault. So I'm ready to go. I'm excited. I'm ready to battle. And I'm looking forward to the battles that we're going to have."

