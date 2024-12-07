Formula 1: McLaren gain advantage in Constructors’ race as Norris, Piastri secure front row in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Dec 7 The final qualifying session of the season at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Lando Norris claim pole position, with teammate Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row. The result was a significant moment for the team, as they geared up to challenge for their first Constructors' Championship in years.

The opening segment of qualifying brought its share of surprises, but none more shocking than the early exit of Lewis Hamilton in his final qualifying session for Mercedes. A stray bollard knocked onto the track by Kevin Magnussen led to Hamilton running over it, damaging his car and compromising his lap. He finished a disappointing 18th.

Other drivers eliminated in Q1 included Alex Albon (Williams), Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber), Franco Colapinto (Williams), and Jack Doohan (Alpine), who was making his first-ever F1 qualifying appearance.

In Q2, the battle for a top-10 finish intensified, with Max Verstappen setting the early pace. However, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) impressed with strong laps, with Hulkenberg notably making it into the top four, a remarkable effort considering the backdrop of his farewell race with Haas.

Charles Leclerc’s session ended in frustration after his fastest lap was deleted for exceeding track limits. Despite an improved effort, he found himself eliminated in 14th, relegated to the back of the grid due to a 10-place grid penalty for an engine change.

Verstappen set the early benchmark in Q3 with a 1:22.945, but it was Norris who surged in the final runs, delivering a blistering 1:22.595 to secure his second pole position of the season. Piastri also delivered when it counted, clocking a 1:22.804 to lock out the front row for McLaren.

For McLaren, this result was a huge boost as they head into the race with a real shot at securing their first Constructors' Championship since 1998. As for Hamilton, his early exit in his final qualifying session for Mercedes was a sombre moment, but the sport’s most decorated driver remains determined to finish the season on a high note.

