Formula 1: Mick Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after qualifying crash

Haas driver Mick Schumacher is "physically well" after his high-impact qualifying crash at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, according to his team.

Despite that, Haas confirmed that the German won't take any further part in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following the shunt.

Schumacher was circulating in Q2 when he lost the back end of his Haas VF-22 after riding over the kerbs, the German spinning heavily into the wall - and the impact causing massive damage to his car.

Schumacher was subsequently taken to the circuit's Medical Centre, and from there by helicopter to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital for a "precautionary check", according to a statement from the FIA.

But ahead of Sunday's trace, Haas confirmed that Schumacher would not take the race start, writing on Twitter: "In light of today's qualifying incident, Mick Schumacher will not participate in tomorrow's #SaudiArabianGP."

The team later Tweeted: "We can confirm that Mick has been released from hospital and has returned to his hotel."

Haas also confirmed that they would field just one car, that of team mate Kevin Magnussen - who qualified P10 - rather than running reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, in attendance with the team this weekend.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor