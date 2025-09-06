Formula 1: Norris goes fastest in final practice session ahead of Monza qualifier

Monza, Sep 6 Lando Norris topped the timesheets in the final practice session at Monza ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, posting a best lap of 1m 19.331s. Charles Leclerc thrilled the home Tifosi by finishing second, just 0.021s off the McLaren driver, while Norris’ team mate Oscar Piastri claimed third, 0.165s adrift.

The session began slowly, with most drivers spending the opening 10 minutes performing tyre scrubbing on hard compounds. Focus quickly shifted to Qualifying simulations as the track evolved. Lewis Hamilton, carrying a five-place grid penalty from last weekend, was among several drivers—alongside Norris, Ollie Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Carlos Sainz—to run wide at Turn 1 due to tailwind conditions.

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar was the first to switch to soft tyres but couldn't better team mate Yuki Tsunoda’s earlier time of 1m 20.775s on hards. Max Verstappen later surged ahead with a 1m 20.040s on softs before improving to 1m 19.688s, although his lap was hampered by a wheel-to-wheel moment with Esteban Ocon during preparation laps.

Hamilton briefly moved up to second using mediums, with Alex Albon going third on softs. In the final 15 minutes, Norris returned to the top with his 1m 19.331s lap. Piastri closed the gap but remained third, ahead of Verstappen and George Russell.

Leclerc, despite a scare at Lesmo 2 and an earlier oversteer at Parabolica, recovered on softs to finish second. Bortoleto impressed in sixth ahead of Hamilton, Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli, and Albon.

The rest of the top 20 included Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Sainz, Franco Colapinto, and Tsunoda. Liam Lawson ended 16th after floor damage repairs, followed by Bearman, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, and Ocon.

Norris had topped the timesheets in the second free practice on Friday evening, while Hamilton had the best time in the first session.

All eyes now turn towards the Qualifying session, scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

