Formula 1: Red Bull and Christian Horner announce end of agreement deal

New Delhi, Sep 22 Christian Horner and Red Bull Racing have confirmed the end of one of Formula 1’s most successful partnerships, with the team announcing on Monday that the long-serving team principal has finalized his exit after nearly 20 years in charge.

Horner, 51, had been removed from his operational roles in July but only now has reached a settlement with Red Bull over the terms of his departure. He had remained on the books of the company as negotiations were concluded, with reports suggesting he was still owed more than £100 million from a contract running through to 2030.

“Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honor and privilege,” Horner said in a statement. “When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead — the championships, the races, the people, the memories. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me.”

Horner, who joined the fledgling team as its first principal when Red Bull entered F1 in 2005, oversaw two eras of dominance. Sebastian Vettel led the outfit to four consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ championships between 2010 and 2013, before Max Verstappen spearheaded another golden run with four straight drivers’ crowns from 2021 to 2024. The team also secured back-to-back constructors’ titles in 2022 and 2023.

“However for me my biggest satisfaction has been assembling and leading the most amazing group of talented and driven individuals and seeing them flourish as a subsidiary of an energy drinks company and seeing them take on and beat some of the biggest automotive brands in the world,” Horner added.

The Briton’s final 18 months were turbulent both on and off the track. Allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague, though these were later dismissed on appeal. Horner consistently denied the accusations.

Meanwhile, Red Bull began to lose ground on rivals. McLaren overtook them as the sport’s dominant force, while several key figures departed Milton Keynes, including legendary designer Adrian Newey to Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Sauber.

Red Bull responded in July by replacing Horner with Laurent Mekies, who has since overseen an upturn in form. Verstappen finished second at the Dutch Grand Prix before claiming back-to-back wins in Italy and Azerbaijan.

Horner paid tribute to his successor and the team he leaves behind: “I wish Laurent, Max, Yuki (Tsunoda) and all of the Red Bull Technology Group the very best for the future. I am confident they will, as ever, deliver success on the track, for our fans, and continue to push to the maximum and I look forward to seeing the first Red Bull / Ford engine in the back of RB22 next year as well as the exciting RB17.”

He also thanked those who had supported him throughout his career at Red Bull: “Racing aside, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz for the opportunity he gave me as a 31-year-old, Mark Mateschitz and Saravoot Yoovidyha and finally Chalerm and Daranee Yoovidhya for their friendship and commitment during my time at Red Bull as well as Oliver Mintzlaff and the board for their guidance.”

Speculation has swirled over Horner’s next move, with links to Alpine and Cadillac — the latter set to join F1 in 2026 — though Cadillac emphatically denied any approach in August.

