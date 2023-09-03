Formula 1: Verstappen charges to victory in Italy for record-breaking 10th successive win

Monza (Italy), Sep 3 Reigning double World Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull came out on top of the field once again, winning the Italian Grand Prix and securing his 10th successive victory in Formula 1 racing on Sunday.

Verstappen, who started behind pole-sitter Carlos Sainz, got the better of Ferrari driver and his teammate Charles Leclerc, to make more history in F1 racing as he moved ahead of the record held by former champion Sebastian Vettel of Germany.

Verstappen took the chequered flag ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez for another 1-2 finish for Red Bull this season as the team romped to its 15th successive F1 race.

Slotted behind the pole sitting Sainz at the start, Verstappen hounded his rival as the opening stint wore on, eventually forcing the Ferrari driver into a mistake at the first chicane on Lap 15 and then sweeping past around the outside of the Curva Grande.

From there on, the Dutch driver never looked back, pulling out a comfortable advantage up front for his latest F1 record as Sainz, teammate Sergio Perez and the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc fought over the remaining podium positions.

After an action-packed finale and some fierce defending from Sainz, it was Perez who emerged with the runner-up spot behind Verstappen, giving Red Bull their sixth one-two finish of the season as they turned the tables on Ferrari at their home track.

Ferrari's Sainz and Leclerc went wheel-to-wheel in their fight for the third spot before the Spaniard prevailed.

Behind the drama at the front, Mercedes logged a solid double point finish as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton came home fifth and sixth respectively, despite both drivers being hit with five-second time penalties.

Russell took advantage of his leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the first chicane in a fight with Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, while Hamilton overcame a clash with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri at the second chicane to finish sixth.

Verstappen thus extended his lead as he maintained his top spot with 364 points while Perez was way behind in second with 219. Spain's Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin is third with 170 points with Lewis Hamilton moving into fifth position with 164 points.

--IANS

