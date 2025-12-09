Formula 4 Indian Championship set for high-stakes final at Madras International Circuit

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], December 9 : The FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), part of the Indian Racing Festival, is all set for its season finale at the Madras International Circuit from December 13 to December 14. After four rounds of close racing, the battle for the title has come down to three young drivers who have kept the championship alive till the last weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Kenyan racer Shane Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders) arrives in Chennai as the points leader with 158. He has been the most consistent driver on the grid this year, mixing raw speed with calm race craft. His three wins, including a strong drive at Kari last month, have put him in a good position. But with the gaps this tight, nothing is guaranteed.

Right behind him is French driver Sachel Rotge (Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru) with 134 points. He knows this track well and took two wins here in Round 2. He also picked up another victory in Coimbatore, giving him confidence heading into the finale, according to a release.

Indian youngster Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers) sits third with 127 points and remains very much in the mix. He won in Chennai earlier this season and has shown he can take the fight to both Shane and Sachel. With only a handful of points separating the three, the championship is still wide open.

The midfield has also been one of the season's highlights. Drivers like Sai Shiva Sankaran (Speed Demons Delhi), Ghazi Motlekar (Kolkata Royal Tigers), and Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces JA Racing) have been right in the middle of tight fights and regular podium scraps. Their constant wheel-to-wheel racing has kept fans hooked through every round.

The Madras International Circuit is known for testing both driver precision and patience. Its quick corners and tricky braking zones reward clean, disciplined racing, and punish even the slightest mistake. With the title on the line, every lap in Chennai will matter.

As the season heads to its final lights-out, fans can expect a close, pressure-filled weekend. The racing has been unpredictable all year, and the last round promises more of the same as India prepares to crown its next Formula 4 champion.

