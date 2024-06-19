Formula One: ‘Deformation was clearly visible,’ says Helmut Marko on Mercedes’ front wing dispute

New Delhi, June 19 The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix saw Mercedes replace the front wings of the car. The newly placed wings were seen ‘bending noticeably,' which is against the rules of the sport as it 'ensures better aerodynamics.'

Following this incident, Red Bull reportedly filed a complaint with the FIA to ensure fair racing, a fact that has now been confirmed by the team’s advisor Helmut Marko.

“They have a new front wing, and on the TV pictures from Montreal, you can clearly see that Russell and Hamilton's wings are bending noticeably. However, the wings had the necessary strength when they were approved. That doesn't surprise me. I don't know how often we had to check our wings,” said Marko to OE24, an Austrian newspaper.

Despite a poor start to the 2024/25 season, Mercedes have significantly improved since their upgrade before the Monaco Grand Prix which has put Red Bull under pressure. The Montreal GP saw Russell and Hamilton finish in third and fourth respectively.

“There is a precisely defined procedure with weights under which a wing must not bend. It is a popular game of pushing everything to the limit so that it passes the technical inspection. During the race, the wing then lowers, which ensures better aerodynamics. Exactly, it has come up again and again when the deformation was clearly visible in the television images,” added Marko.

With the Formula One calendar now stopping in Barcelona for the next race, all eyes will be on Red Bull as many questions are being raised about the team’s dominance in the races leading up. McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes are all on the hunt and will be hoping to give the Austrian car manufacturer a run for their money. It will be interesting to see how other cars stand in front of the Champions as the track will expose the ‘true balance of power.’

“This rule of thumb should apply to us too. If we are strong in Barcelona, ​​then hopefully we will be strong next week in Austria and a week later in Silverstone. These three races will say a lot about the true balance of power. That is why our people are working to the limit these days. In addition, Sergio Perez badly damaged his car in Monaco and Montreal,” concluded the 81-year-old.

