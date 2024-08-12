Four-day games against Bangladesh ‘A’ crucial to prepare for upcoming challenges, says Saud Shakeel

Islamabad, Aug 12 Ahead of the Pakistan Shaheens team facing Bangladesh ‘A’ in the first four-day match at the Islamabad Club, captain Saud Shakeel said playing against the visitors is crucial for the hosts to prepare themselves for the upcoming challenges in the red-ball format.

Ahead of Pakistan hosting Bangladesh for two Test matches this month in Rawalpindi and Karachi, Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ will play two four-day matches to prepare for the series which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have not played a Test since January and March this year.

“It is an honour for me to lead the Pakistan Shaheens team. I have led this team on a few occasions in the past. I always enjoy my captaincy as I get involved in the game more than usual. This four-day series is crucial as some of the players have not played red-ball cricket recently.”

“So, the match starting on Tuesday will serve as an important opportunity for the Test probables to gear up and be fully prepared and ready for the upcoming challenges that include nine ICC World Test Championship Tests. Bangladesh are always competitive, particularly with spin. We look forward to the challenge on our home turf,” said Shakeel, also the newly-appointed Test vice-captain, in a PCB release.

The second four-day match will be played at the same venue from August 20-23. In Pakistan Shaheens, Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Sarfaraz Ahmed are the Test hopefuls.

On the other hand, Hasan Mahmud, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan and Zakir Hasan are the Bangladesh ‘A’ players who will join the Test side following the first four-day match.

“We have been very excited about facing the Pakistan Shaheens in their backyard. The Shaheens look strong, especially the fast bowling department. With the highly experienced players on either side, the first four-dayer will be highly competitive.”

“This series is also crucial for the Bangladesh players looking to prepare for the upcoming Test series and youngsters who aim to stake a claim in the senior side,” added Bangladesh ‘A’ captain Anamul Haque.

Pakistan Shaheens squad (for first four-day match): Saud Shakeel (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Umar Amin

Bangladesh ‘A’ squad (for first four-day match): Anamul Haque (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ruyel Miah, Sahadat Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Zakir Hasan

