Four Nations Tournament: Indian jr. women edge past Argentina in shootout

Rosario (Argentina), May 28 The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team clinched a hard-fought 2-0 win in the shootout against hosts Argentina after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in their third match of the Four Nations Tournament.

Kanika (44’) scored India’s lone goal during regulation time, while Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi netted in the shootout to secure the victory.

Argentina got off to a strong start, with Milagros Del Valle (10’) giving the home side the lead in the first quarter. India responded in the third quarter when Kanika found the equaliser in the 44th minute to bring her side back into the contest.

With no further goals, the match was tied at full time and went to a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper and captain Nidhi proved to be the difference, pulling off four consecutive saves to shut out the hosts. Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi converted their chances to hand India a well-earned win.

Indian junior women began their friendly Four Nations Tournament on a positive note with a 2-1 win over Chile in Rosario, Argentina, on May 25. Sukhveer Kaur (39’) and Kanika Siwach (58’) were the goal scorers for India. Javeria Saenz (20') scored the only goal for Chile.

Chile's Javeria Saenz broke the deadlock in the 20th minute to give her side a slim lead heading into the second half. India however, promptly replied with an equalising goal in the third quarter courtesy of Sukhveer Kaur in the 39th minute. In the dying minutes of the match, Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal in the 58th minute to ensure India's victory.

They then enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match on May 26. The game remained level by the end of the third quarter, but Kanika Siwach scored a crucial brace in the final stretch to help India emerge victorious.

She first scored through a penalty corner in the 46th minute, followed by a decisive field goal in the 50th minute to seal the well-deserved win.

