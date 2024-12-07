Four years of unforgettable moments will stay with me forever: Sainz ahead of his final race with Ferrari

Abu Dhabi, Dec 7 Formula One driver Carlos Sainz said the four years of 'unforgettable moments' with Ferrari will stay with him forever as the Spaniard will participate in his final race in red at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Sainz, who joined the Maranello-based side in 2021 and became the third Spanish racer to drive for them, has bagged four race wins with Ferrari including 26 podium finishes in 88 races so far. He also attained six pole positions with Ferrari during his time with the side and will look to add another on Saturday.

"Four years of unforgettable moments, celebrations, great battles on track, and invaluable lessons learned. These memories will stay with me forever. Grazie @ScuderiaFerrari," Sainz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc will wear a special helmet to thank the Spaniard for his time in Ferrari.

"Special helmet for a special teammate. Thanks for these 4 years together. Let’s push to the max for that last weekend together," Leclerc said on X.

Sainz will drive for Williams Racing from next season with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set to replace him at Ferrari.

Reflecting on how he will look back on this chapter of his career ahead of his switch to Williams in 2025, Sainz commented: “First of all I think it’s going to be quite emotional, quite intense, not only because of it being the last weekend but also for how much is at stake with the constructors’ title.

“At the same time it’s been a tough year in general, with a lot going on in the background but I think I have to be quite happy and quite proud of how I handled every situation through the year and how I managed to push myself to get to the end of the year still in good shape, in good form, and ready to fight.”

In terms of what it would mean to win the constructors’ title with Ferrari before he leaves the team, Sainz responded: “It would mean everything, to be honest.

“I think it’s the best way to say goodbye to my home these last four years, the team that I’ve given my absolute best [to] for the last four years. I’ve enjoyed every single moment with them, and to say goodbye with a constructors’ title would be the perfect sign-off or the perfect goodbye.

“I’m also honest with you in saying it’s not a long shot but it’s a difficult one, being 21 points behind two of the fastest drivers and one of the fastest teams, and [to] recover those 21 points in one weekend requires perfection from our side and probably not an optimal weekend or a bad weekend from their side.

“It’s still going to be difficult, but I’ve seen worse things in racing happen before. We’re going to give it our best shot.”

In his Formula 1 career to date, the 29-year-old has participated in 205 races, achieved four race victories, 26 podiums, garnering 1,254 career points and is currently sitting fifth in this season’s Drivers’ Championship. After becoming the only non-Red Bull Racing driver to achieve a race victory in 2023, Sainz most recently took victory at this year’s Mexico Grand Prix.

For his own personal target this weekend, Sainz said: “I would obviously love to contribute to that constructors’ title with a win.

“In the end a win is what we need, I think we’re going to need to have both cars on the podium if we want to clinch the championship, unless something very disastrous happened to McLaren. That is my target.”

