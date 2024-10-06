France head coach Deschamps outraged by Mbappe: Report

New Delhi, Oct 6 Kylian Mbappe’s return to action earlier than expected has outraged France head coach Didier Deschamps and his coaching staff as the striker was left off the squad that will take part in the UEFA Nations League.

Mbappe was subbed off with an injury during Real Madrid’s win over Alaves and was expected to be out for three weeks but returned to action just nine days later against Lille in the UCL. He further went on to play 70 minutes against Villarreal on Saturday.

According to a report by Marca, Deschamps and his coaching staff are not happy with Mbappe, as the only reason he was rested was due to injury and have the feeling that the French captain 'has erased himself from the national team.'

France had lost their last Nations League outing against Italy and currently sit in second place in Group 2. After a trip to Hungary, where they will face Iran, they will turn their attention to Belgium, who they will face on October 11.

Mbappe’s developments have seen him receive a lot of hate, which also includes some harsh words from former France and Manchester United captain Patrice Evra, who even criticised the decision to hand the 25-year-old the reins of the national team.

"You gave him the keys to PSG, you gave him the keys to the French national team , but Mbappé is still a young player. With all due respect to him, he has not yet reached Benzema's level,” said Evra on RMC Sport show Rothen S'enflamme

"Of course I would have given the armband to Griezmann , without hesitation. I would never have given it to Mbappe. How do you want him to be motivated afterwards? If we give him everything, will you want to make the effort?" He further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor