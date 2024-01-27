French Football Federation refuses to loan coach Renard to Cote d'Ivoire

Abidjan, Jan 27 The French Football Federation (FFF) has refused to loan Herve Renard, coach of France's national women's team, to manage Cote d'Ivoire for the remainder of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite negotiations, the FFF decided not to let go of Renard until the end of the tournament, reports Xinhua.

Following a 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea in the last round of the group stage, Cote d'Ivoire coach Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked and replaced by his assistant Emerse Fae, a former Cote d'Ivoire international.

Cote d'Ivoire will face defending champion Senegal in the AFCON round of 16 next Monday.

