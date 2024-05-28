French Open 2024: Casper Ruud storms into second round with straight sets victory

Paris, May 28 Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, advanced to the second round of the 2024 French Open after a commanding victory over Felipe Alves 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the men's singles opening round. Demonstrating why he is regarded as a formidable contender, the world No. 7 relied on his powerful groundstrokes and strategic play to keep Alves at bay throughout the match.

From the onset, Ruud's dominance was evident. Serving at close to 90% on his first serves, the Norwegian quickly established control, breaking Alves' serve to go up 5-3 in the first set after a prolonged battle on his seventh break opportunity. The first set was secured with a decisive 6-3 finish, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

In the second set, Ruud’s tactical prowess shone through as he did not allow Alves a single break point, maintaining consistent pressure with his aggressive baseline play.

An early break in the third set further solidified Ruud’s grip on the match, and despite Alves matching his power game initially, errors began to creep into the Brazilian's play. Ruud's relentless consistency saw him through to a straight-sets victory, sealed in just under two hours.

Fresh off his recent victory in Geneva, Ruud’s confidence was palpable on the Paris clay. Reflecting on his performance, he expressed his deep affinity for the French Open, stating, "This is one of the biggest tournaments for me and for everyone every year. One of my highlights. I'm always looking forward to it. The last two years have given me so much here in Paris. I hope I can make it another good year."

He acknowledged a satisfactory clay season despite some setbacks in Madrid and Rome, adding, "All in all, I'm happy."

Looking ahead, Ruud will face either Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot or Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor