French Open 2025: Djokovic cruises through opener with straight-sets win vs McDonald

Paris, May 27 Novak Djokovic began his 2025 Roland Garros campaign in trademark fashion on Tuesday, defeating American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in a confident and composed first-round performance on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The victory came just three days after Djokovic captured his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open.

Playing his first ATP Head2Head match against McDonald, Djokovic was in full control throughout the one-hour, 58-minute encounter. The windy conditions early in the match added some unpredictability, but the roof was closed midway through the second set due to rain.

The win extended Djokovic’s perfect record in Roland Garros first-round matches to 20-0. He has not dropped a set in an opener at the clay-court major since 2010, when he overcame Evgeny Korolev in four sets.

“I try to enjoy every moment on this very special and beautiful court,” said Djokovic in French in his on-court interview. “I feel good, clearly, even more here because I’m reliving the memories of last year’s Olympics, the last time I played on this court. [They are] beautiful emotions.

McDonald fought to stay competitive and managed one break of serve to narrow the gap in the second set, but Djokovic immediately broke back and closed it out. The 24-time Grand Slam champion converted five of nine breakpoints, according to ATP Stats, and maintained consistent depth from the baseline to stifle McDonald’s offense.

Djokovic, ranked No. 6 in the ATP Rankings, reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2024 before a knee injury forced his withdrawal. He returned later in the year to win Olympic gold on the same court.

“History in this sport has given me everything in my life, it means a lot to me. I always try to make history where I can… In all the tournaments I play, all the practises, all the matches, and especially during the biggest tournaments in the world. There is an opportunity to make more history, and that is one of the biggest motivations I have for competitions, for continuing to work and better myself,” the Serbian added.

Djokovic will next face either Corentin Moutet or qualifier Clement Tabur in the second round.

