French Open: Champion Alcaraz begins title defence in style with clinical win over Zeppieri

Paris, May 26 Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Roland Garros 2025 with questions surrounding his fitness, form, and ability to defend his crown. By the end of his first-round match on Monday, he had answered all of them with a performance that was sharp, focused, and full of flair.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who is chasing history by attempting to become the first man since Rafael Nadal (2019–2020) to successfully defend the French Open men’s singles title, brushed aside Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in just under two hours.

“It was really, really solid,” Alcaraz said. “The first round of a Slam is never easy, and coming here as the defending champion adds some pressure. But I felt good from the start and maintained my level throughout the match.”

That level has been elite for some time. Alcaraz has now won 16 of his 17 matches on clay in 2025, including back-to-back ATP Masters 1000 titles in Monte Carlo and Rome.

He returned to World No. 2 in the PIF ATP Rankings just a week ago, and with Monday’s win, improved his clay-court record to an astounding 28-2 since May 2024—a run that includes last year’s Roland Garros title and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Against Zeppieri, Alcaraz’s all-court brilliance was on full display. He played with freedom, firing pinpoint passing shots and dominating the net, winning 21 of 25 points when he approached.

He saved all three break points he faced and never looked physically hampered, despite recent concerns over a lingering adductor injury that had forced him to miss the Madrid Masters. Notably, he wore no strapping on his leg—a sign that the injury may now be fully behind him.

“This is the level I want to bring in every match,” Alcaraz said. “I feel like I’ve found the right rhythm again. Once I start playing, I’m keeping that high level from start to finish. That’s the goal through the whole tournament.”

The second seed will now face Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan in the second round. Their head-to-head stands at 1-1, with Marozsan famously defeating Alcaraz in Rome in 2023—a result the Spaniard surely hasn’t forgotten.

A win there could set up a blockbuster quarter-final against two-time Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud, who also advanced on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor