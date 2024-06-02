French Open: Djokovic prevails in five-set thriller against Musetti

Paris, June 2 In a match that lasted for four hours and 29 minutes, Novak Djokovic prevailed over Lorenzo Musetti in five sets to advance to the last 16 of the Roland Garros.

The Serbian was fully tested by Musetti who took the World number 1 to the full five sets with a score of 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

The conditions certainly tested both players as the match ended after 3 AM local time - shattering the tournament's previous latest finish of 1:26 AM.

"He played a fantastic match and came very close to victory. I was in great difficulties but thanks to your support in the fourth set, I became a different player. It was perhaps the best match I have played here," said Djokovic on the court.

The Serbian who is defending his French open crown won the first set (7-5) and gained a hearty 3-1 lead in the second before a comeback by the Italian saw the score being tied at 4-4.

He went on to lose the second and third set before showcasing experience and pedigree to prevail in the final two sets to seal the match.

With the victory, Djokovic has now tied Roger Feder for most victories in Grand Slam matches with 369 to his name.

