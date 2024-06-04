French Open: Injured Djokovic withdraws from quarters; Sinner set to become new No.1

Paris, June 4 The French Open will have a new men's singles champion on Sunday as Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from his quarterfinal match. As a result, men's tennis will also see a new No.1 in Jannik Sinner of Italy. A day after winning a marathon five-set thriller, defending champion Djokovic has pulled out of Roland-Garros, citing a right knee injury, giving a walkover in his quarterfinal match.

Djokovic's withdrawal means Casper Ruud moves into the semifinals and will play either Alexander Zverev of Germany or Alex De Minaur of Australia in the last four on Friday.

The Serbian world No.1 had said on Monday after his five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo that he had been managing the problem in the run-up to Paris, and the injury became more severe during his fourth-round victory over the Argentine. “I don't know what will happen tomorrow or after tomorrow if I'll be able to step out on the court and play," Djokovic said on Monday night. "You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens.”

With Djokovic, who was hoping to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, withdrawing from the French Open, there will be a new men's singles champion crowned in Paris on Sunday.

Sinner will make history for Italy as the new world No.1 when the next rankings are published the day after Roland-Garros finishes.

Current world No.1 Djokovic had to at least reach the final in the French Open to have a chance of denying Sinner the top spot. But his withdrawal from the tournament on Tuesday means the Italian will take over from the Serb at the summit of the men’s rankings.

Sinner will become the first-ever Italian men’s singles world No.1. He is back on Friday to play

On Tuesday, Sinner defeated 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3), and will next take on Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

In the top half of the draw, one of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, or Alex De Minaur will be a finalist on Sunday.

