French Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Receives ₹2 Crore Offer from Adult Website After Embarrassing Moment In Paris Olympics 2024

An adult entertainment platform has reportedly reached out to French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati with an offer of $250,000 to showcase his private parts on camera. This proposal comes in the wake of Ammirati's viral moment at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where a video of him getting his crotch caught on a crossbar gained significant attention on social media.

French athlete Anthony Ammirati failed the 5.70 height pole vault because of his asset. #IKYK#Paris2024 https://t.co/qWnr1QbFzy — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) August 3, 2024

According to TMZ Sports, CamSoda, a well-known adult website, made the offer following the viral incident. CamSoda's VP, Daryn Parker, saw a unique opportunity and remarked, "If it were up to me, I’d reward you for what everyone else saw—your talent below the belt. As a fan of such activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 for a 60-minute webcam show, where you can flaunt your assets, without the crossbar, of course."

Meanwhile, Ammirati has expressed his disappointment at not advancing to the finals, stating, "It's a big letdown. I'm a bit disheartened. The conditions were favorable. It was the first time I started a competition without any stress. As an underdog, my only goal was to engage with the crowd. I almost succeeded." He ended the competition in 12th place.

