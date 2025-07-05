French striker Ange-Yoan Bonny joins Inter Milan from Parma

Milan, July 5 Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old French striker Ange-Yoan Bonny on a permanent transfer from Parma Calcio, marking the next significant step in the young forward’s rapidly rising career.

Born in Aubervilliers, a working-class suburb in the shadow of Paris, Bonny’s football journey has been defined by resilience and quiet determination. Of Ivorian descent, he moved through a number of youth systems across France, beginning his football education in Nouvelle-Aquitaine with La Rochelle Villeneuve and later with Tours FC and Chateauroux. It was there that Bonny made his professional debut in Ligue 2 at just 17, scoring his first goal shortly thereafter.

In 2021, he made the bold decision to leave France for Parma, who had just been relegated to Italy’s Serie B. It proved to be a turning point. Initially splitting time between the Primavera side and the senior team, Bonny gradually earned his place in the first team, showcasing his strength, movement and increasingly refined technical skills. His breakthrough came in the 2023/24 season, where he contributed decisively to Parma’s promotion with five goals and six assists.

The 2024/25 season confirmed his growing stature, as Bonny impressed in Serie A with six goals in 37 appearances. A dynamic and selfless centre-forward, Bonny earned praise for his work rate, versatility and ability to stretch defences - qualities that caught the attention of Inter’s scouting department.

Bonny now becomes the 26th French player to wear the Nerazzurri shirt, reuniting with Cristian Chivu, who coached him at Parma. As he takes this major leap in his career, the powerful young striker will look to continue his upward trajectory on one of Europe’s grandest stages.

