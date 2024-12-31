Fritz, Gauff seal United Cup QF berth for USA

Perth, Dec 31 Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff guided USA to the United Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 win against Croatia on Tuesday.

Fritz eased to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Borna Coric, ensuring USA top Group A and qualify for the quarterfinals, where they will face China on New Year day. Gauff then notched a dominant win over Donna Vekic to wrap up the tie before teaming up with Fritz to secure their second mixed doubles triumph of the week.

"I feel like I’m a completely different player from when we have played in the past. It’s great to get that win, especially after the other day (where I was) a set and break up (against Auger-Aliassime)," said Fritz of his singles win.

Gauff was a comprehensive 6-4, 6-2 winner over Vekic to clinch the Americans’ second victory in as many round-robin ties at the season-opening United Cup.

"I'm really happy with how I played today. She's a great player, and the Olympics loss hurt, so I definitely was thinking about it today as motivation to do better. The game I got broken, she played a great game. I have no regrets off that game... but I'm really happy with how I served today and how I competed throughout the whole match," Gauff said post-match.

Gauff and Fritz made it a clean sweep for the Americans by defeating Petra Marcinko and Ivan Dodig 6-2, 6-3 in mixed doubles. The Americans saved each of the three break points they faced, according to ATP Stats, and broke their opponents serve on four occasions.

