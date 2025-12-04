From Rs 10 pocket money to Kreeda Ratna: Remarkable journey of Kho Kho Champion Gowtham MK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 : A decade and a half of relentless struggles, triumphs, and turbulent moments flashed through the memory of Gowtham MK, the dedicated Kho Kho athlete, as he stood proudly receiving the prestigious Kreeda Ratna Award from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"As I accepted the award, I couldn't help but think of the mere Rs. 10 pocket money my father used to give me once every week," reflected the 27-year-old Gowtham. His father, Kapani Gowda, has spent his life driving an auto-rickshaw to support his family, which includes his wife, Gowtham himself, and his sister, as per a release from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

Gowtham's journey in Kho Kho began when he was in the 4th standard. "My father had dreams of getting me admitted to a private convent school because he believed that receiving the best education in English was the key to my success," Gowtham explained. "I witnessed his tireless efforts, running from pillar to post and struggling to gather the admission fees."

Yet fate had different plans. It was Gowtham's government primary school physical training teacher, Mahadesh, who saw the spark of a budding sportsperson in him and persuaded his father to abandon the private school dream. "Money was scarce, and with my teacher's insistence, my father had no choice but to rethink the plan," Gowtham recounted.

Despite facing discouragement from relatives, family, and neighbours, Gowtham remained steadfast in his pursuit of Kho Kho. After the 8th standard, a local club, Young Pioneers Sports Club, recognised his talent and took full responsibility for both his training and education.

From that moment, there was no looking back, and even his father became fully convinced of his potential. In his remarkable career, Gowtham has to his credit over 20 tournaments at sub-junior, junior and senior national levels. Also, he has shown his skills at the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship and the first Kho Kho World Cup, both of which India won Gold.

Gowtham showcased his skills in the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup held in New Delhi and secured a central government job in the Postal Department, earned through the certificate he obtained during the India-Nepal Kho Kho Test series in 2018.

Looking back on his journey, he emotionally shared, "I told my father that there is no need to look back anymore, and he no longer has to drive the auto-rickshaw. His son is now capable of taking care of the entire family."

Some 150 kilometres from the state capital, in the humble village of Kuruburu in T. Narasipura, Mysuru, another proud athlete, twenty-two-year-old Chaithra B., returned home after being honoured with the Kreeda Ratna Award by the Chief Minister. Her inspiring story reflects the dreams and determination of countless girls from small towns and villages who strive to achieve big in life.

Born into a humble farming family, Chaithra witnessed her father's daily struggles to provide for them. When she was in 6th standard, tragedy struck, as her father suffered a venomous snakebite while working in the fields in 2014. With his diabetes complicating recovery, he underwent five operations to survive.

"At that moment, I thought about quitting Kho Kho to help in the fields," Chaithra remembered. "But I promised myself and my father that I would work hard to make a difference for our family and village."

Her journey, marked by fierce grit and unwavering commitment, saw her rise through various national championships and culminated in her participation in the first Kho Kho World Cup. Currently pursuing a B.P.Ed. In her second year, she hopes to secure a respectable job through the Kho Kho sports quota after completing her studies.

Chaithra has a remarkable career, having played in more than two dozen championships at the sub-junior, junior, and senior levels. Her career peaked when she played in the first Kho Kho World Cup and bagged the best player of the match award.

The President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, Sudhanshu Mittal, proudly announces that over 3,500 Kho Kho athletes have secured government jobs across various central and state departments through the sports quota system.

"Witnessing Kho Kho athletes elevate their lives fills me with profound satisfaction, affirming that our sustained efforts are truly yielding results. Kho Kho has evolved into a modern and competitive sport, and more and more young people are choosing it as a viable and promising career path," Mittal remarked.

Karnataka Kreeda Ratna Award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Govt of Karnataka, on Monday distributed 30 Ekalavya, 9 Karnataka Kreeda Ratna and 9 Lifetime Achievement awards for the years 2022 and 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor