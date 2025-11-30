From Women's ODI WC to Deaflympics: PM Modi highlights India’s historic sporting success in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Nov 30 In the 128th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated what he described as a “super hit month” for Indian sports, applauding a series of landmark achievements by athletes across disciplines.

The Prime Minister in his address first congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the ICC Women’s World Cup and highlighted India’s best-ever performance at the Deaflympics held in Tokyo, where the nation secured an impressive tally of 20 medals.

"This month has been a super hit in terms of sports in India. This month began with the Indian women's team winning the ICC Women's World Cup. But even after that, more action has been seen on the field. Just a few days ago, the Deaf Olympics were held in Tokyo, where India won 20 medals, giving its best performance to date," he said in his address.

Another major success came from the women’s Kabaddi team, which clinched the Kabaddi World Cup title. India dominated the tournament from start to finish, winning all their group-stage matches before defeating Iran 33–21 in the semi-final to book their place in the final, where they beat Chinese Taipei 35–28.

India also shone at the World Boxing Cup Finals, and the contingent finished with an impressive haul of 20 medals, including nine gold, six silver, and five bronze, at the tournament held in Greater Noida.

"Our women players also created history by winning the Kabaddi World Cup. Their excellent performance throughout the tournament won the hearts of every Indian. Our players also performed brilliantly in the World Boxing Cup Finals, where they won 20 medals," PM Modi mentioned.

What received the most attention, however, was the Indian women’s team’s unbeaten campaign at the Blind Cricket World Cup. PM Modi lauded the players for their extraordinary show. He also shared that he had met the victorious Blind Cricket World Cup team at his residence just two days earlier. Calling their triumph “one of the greatest victories in our sports history."

"Friends, what's being discussed even more is our women's team winning the Blind Cricket World Cup. The remarkable thing is that our team won this tournament without losing a single match. The countrymen are very proud of every player of this team.

"Just two days ago, I met this team at the Prime Minister's residence. Truly, this team's courage and passion teaches us a lot. This victory is one of the greatest victories in our sports history, which will continue to inspire every Indian," he added.

