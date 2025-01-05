Fulham extend unbeaten streak to eight games with 2-2 draw vs Ipswich Town

London, Jan 5 Fulham kicked off 2025 with a thrilling 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage against Ipswich Town, a match that saw both teams engaged in an intense battle full of drama and penalties.

The result stretched Fulham's unbeaten Premier League run to eight games, but the day was defined by three penalty goals and a series of near-misses.

Ipswich, despite being under pressure for much of the match, took the lead in the first half. A defensive error allowed Sammie Szmodics to pounce, firing past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno after a scramble in the box. It was a cruel blow for Fulham, who had dominated possession and had come close to scoring through Tom Cairney’s near-wonder goal and Raul Jimdenez’s header, which was saved by Ipswich’s Christian Walton.

In the second half, Fulham’s relentless pressure continued. After some promising attacks, the match became a penalty-laden spectacle. The first spot-kick came in the 65th minute when Harry Wilson was fouled in the box by Ipswich’s Sam Morsy. Referee Darren Bond initially waved play on, but after a VAR review, the decision was overturned, and Jimenez confidently slotted home to equalise.

However, the drama didn’t stop there. Less than a minute later, Ipswich regained the lead through a penalty of their own. Liam Delap was awarded a spot-kick after being fouled by Fulham's Timothy Castagne, and he made no mistake, blasting the ball past Leno.

With time running out, Fulham’s persistence paid off again. In the dying minutes, Jimenez was tripped by Leif Davis and the Mexican striker completed his brace, converting from the penalty spot for the second time. The equaliser secured Fulham a hard-fought point.

