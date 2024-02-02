Fulham sign Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea

London, Feb 2 Fulham have confirmed the signing of striker Armando Broja on loan to bolster their attacking options.

The 22-year-old Albanian striker, who will wear the No 9 shirt, joined the Cottagers until the end of the season and is the only signing of the January transfer window.

"It feels amazing. I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started, meet the players and manager and play for the fans. The fans always play a big role and I can't wait to go to Craven Cottage and meet them all. I'm going to work hard for the team and create a real bond. I'm really honoured and excited to be here," Broja told clubs official website.

Broja joins Fulham having scored twice in 19 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained back in December 2022.

The forward has further Premier League experience from a spell with Southampton in the 2021/22 season, when he made 32 appearances in the competition, scoring six times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor