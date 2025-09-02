Fulham sign Jonah Kusi-Asare on loan from Bayern Munich

London, Sep 2 Fulham FC have signed forward Jonah Kusi-Asare on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, with the club holding the option to make the move permanent.

“I’m really excited to join Fulham. It’s a fantastic club with great supporters, and I can’t wait to get started, work with my teammates and give everything for the club," said Kusi-Asare after joining the club.

An imposing striker, Kusi-Asare stands at 6’5”, despite only turning 18 in July, but is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet.

He became the youngest player to play in the Swedish top flight when at AIK, featuring shortly after his 16th birthday in 2023.

In February 2024, he earned his move to Bayern and made his Bundesliga debut as a substitute for Harry Kane this April.

He has represented Sweden at various youth levels, most recently winning four caps for the Under-21s, who he will be meeting up with this international period.

Tony Khan added, “I’m thrilled to welcome Jonah Kusi-Asare to Fulham. He is a talented young striker, we’re excited that he’s joining our team on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, and we’re very happy that this deal includes a Club option to bring Jonah on a permanent transfer!"

Christoph Freund, FC Bayern sporting director said, “Jonah has developed very well with us over the past year and a half and was able to make his professional debut in his first full season in Munich. He has outstanding potential and should now gain further valuable experience at the highest European level. We will be closely monitoring him and are convinced that he will take the next steps in his development and continue to mature at Fulham.”

