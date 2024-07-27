G Kishan Reddy wishes Indian contingent for Paris Olympics 2024

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, extended his wishes to the 2024 Indian Olympic contingent in their quest for Olympic glory on Saturday.

"As our athletes embark on your incredible journey to the 2024 Olympics, I stand among the 1.4 billion Indians, swelling with pride and excitement. Their hard work, dedication, and unwavering spirit have brought them to this prestigious moment, not just for them and their families but for the entire nation," Reddy said while speaking to the media.

The athletes are gathered in Paris donning the tricolour; they represent the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat and a veritable picture of a young, aspirational, and energetic Bharat that will leave no stone unturned to fulfil its cherished goal.

Last year, in 2023, India clinched a record-breaking 107 medals at the Asian Games and yet again showcased India's burgeoning potential on the global stage. This year, the world is eagerly looking at India in anticipation. There is no dearth of talent in India and the government has ensured that every aspiring sportsperson has the necessary facilities and opportunities to grow. Whether it's Khelo India, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), or similar initiatives, today, a comprehensive ecosystem of new opportunities is being forged for our younger generation at an unimaginable scale.

The TOPS Scheme ensures that the individual needs of every sportsperson who is striving for a medal are met. India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), that consists of former athletes, coaches and officials from sports bodies and the government have ensured that the specific needs of sportspersons are reviewed and are met. In the case of ace badminton star and two-time Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu, a team of 12 specialists is assisting her in her quest for a third Olympic medal by conducting a boot camp in the town of Saarbrucken in Germany, near the French border.

To ensure that Manika Batra gets all the support she requires in Table tennis, the table of the same make that will be used in the Olympic Games has been imported from China so that she can accustom herself to various facets of the game, such as pace, spin and bounce. Further, to boost the chances of Anush Agarwalla, who is contesting in the equestrian dressage event, special horse feed along with equipment such as blankets, boots and saddles are being planned for his horse, Etro. There exists many such cases where individual athletes and their customised requirements are being met.

Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on a mission to transform Bharat into a powerhouse within the global sports ecosystem. Taking a major leap towards that is India's first National Sports University in Manipur, that was built at a cost of Rs. 634.34 crores. Nurturing top-tier professionals in niche areas such as sports science, sports manufacturing, coaching, sports psychology, etc.

Ensuring massive budgetary support over the years, it is being ensured that training opportunities are accessible to every youth across the nation. Today, we have more than a thousand Khelo India Centres and over 30 Centres of excellence scattered across the country, providing unparalleled opportunities for aspiring athletes. The National Education Policy is yet another step towards ensuring that a sporting culture is inculcated right from early years.

From promoting traditional Indian games like Malkhamb, Thang Ta, Gatka, and Kalpetta, internationally to organising Khel Mahakumbh, which gives platform to talent hidden in remotest corners of the country, we are determined to reinvigorate India's sports potential.

Today as our young, talented brigade takes their place on the world's grandest sporting stage, their passion, skill, dedication, and optimism shine brightly. The entire nation stands united with them, cheering not just for their victories but for the countless aspiring athletes inspired by their success and eager to follow in their footsteps. And as they rise, the country will be right there behind them, providing unwavering support and opening doors to endless possibilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor