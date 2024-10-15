Gaby Lewis appointed new captain of Ireland women's team

Dublin, Oct 15 Cricket Ireland appointed Gaby Lewis as the permanent captain of the women's team, taking over from Laura Delany, who led the side with distinction for eight years.

At just 23, Lewis has already demonstrated her leadership capabilities, having guided the team successfully during the summer series against Sri Lanka and England in Delany’s absence.

Delany, who captained Ireland 125 times between 2016 and 2024, steps down as one of the country’s most iconic cricket figures.

Ciara O’Brien, the Ireland women’s team selector, praised Delany’s exceptional leadership through a transformative period for Irish cricket. “Laura Delany is an icon of Irish cricket, having led the national team with distinction for over eight years during a time of great change and challenge. Her contributions as captain cannot be understated,” he said.

Lewis, who ranks among Ireland’s top five capped players, embraced her new role with enthusiasm, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity and acknowledging Delany’s tremendous impact on the team.

“I am delighted to be asked to be Ireland Women’s captain on a permanent basis,” Lewis said. “Laura has been a role model to me and many others in the squad, and I hope to continue building on the foundation she has laid."

In addition to Lewis’ appointment, all-rounder Orla Prendergast has been named vice-captain. Prendergast, who briefly led the team earlier this year in the absence of both Lewis and Delany, brings a sharp cricketing mind to her new role. “I am thrilled that Orla has been named vice-captain. She has an outstanding cricket brain that matches her outstanding playing talent," Lewis said, praising her new deputy.

O’Brien echoed these sentiments, expressing confidence in the future of the squad under Lewis’ leadership. “Gaby stepped into the captaincy this summer and impressed with her own style of leadership. We wish her well as we begin planning for what will be a busy winter and an enormously important 2025.”

As Ireland looks ahead to key international fixtures, Lewis is optimistic about the team’s potential, especially given the young talent coming through. “While we are a young squad, the results in recent years have shown that we can compete with the best,” she said.

