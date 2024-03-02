'Gambhir isn't in fray of getting ticket for Lok Sabha elections', social media's brutal attack on ex-opener

New Delhi, March 2 Gautam Gambhir is "not in the fray of getting a ticket for upcoming Lok Sabha elections" slated to be held in April-May this year, netizens shared brutal messages on X, soon after the former India opener and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP announced his decision to step away from active politics.

The former batter, who was elected from East Delhi constituency, on Saturday dropped a bombshell as he stated that he won't fight elections this year.

This didn't go down well with the social media people and they trolled him brutally.

"No ticket for Gautam Gambhir this time for General Elections. Gambhir hasn't taken active parts in any rallies and has been more focused towards commentary and cricket duties," wrote one handle.

Another wrote that: "Four MPs will not get ticket. Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri."

One even dragged the infamous Virat Kohli and Gambhir fight into it. "Sources say you have been denied a ticket after that fight with Virat."

